Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,714 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $59.70 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

