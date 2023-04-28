Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.62 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.