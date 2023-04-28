Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of NiSource worth $25,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NI opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

