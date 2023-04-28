Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.34.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $454.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

