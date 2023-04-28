Robert W. Baird Increases Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $83.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Graco Trading Up 12.6 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

