Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NYSE RCI opened at $49.11 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

