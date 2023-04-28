Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 162,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 95,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

