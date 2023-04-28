Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3,854.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

NYSE:ROP opened at $452.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $487.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

