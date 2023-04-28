Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 141.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $116.57 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.04.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

See Also

