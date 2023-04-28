Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,700 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.62 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

