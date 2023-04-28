Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,700 ($46.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,200 ($52.45) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.95) to GBX 4,500 ($56.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Trading Up 1.1 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $177.57. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $202.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.