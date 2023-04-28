Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 4.8 %

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $283.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

