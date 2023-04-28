Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $119.60 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

