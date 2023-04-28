Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

