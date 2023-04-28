Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $93,936,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $25,994,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $317.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.90.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
