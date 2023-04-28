Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

