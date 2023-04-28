Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

COWZ stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.