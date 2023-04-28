Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,918 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

