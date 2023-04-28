Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

