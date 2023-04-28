Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,581,000 after buying an additional 326,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.78 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The company has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.