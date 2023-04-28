Royal Bank of Canada Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $111.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.46.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,097,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

