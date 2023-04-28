RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

