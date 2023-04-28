RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of RPM International
RPM International Trading Up 2.6 %
RPM stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RPM International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.
About RPM International
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
