Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.96 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

