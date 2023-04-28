Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,927 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 86,638 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

