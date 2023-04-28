Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.58 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

