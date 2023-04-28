Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SEE opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $68.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

