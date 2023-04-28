SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of FIX opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $152.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

