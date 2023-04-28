SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 236.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,403 shares of company stock valued at $606,843. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Articles

