SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,234 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,372 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 785,003 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 806,736 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $6,781,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.