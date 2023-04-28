SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 391 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.2 %

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $999.10 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,091.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $814.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.