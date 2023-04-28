Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.57) to GBX 213 ($2.66) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 252 ($3.15).

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

SBRY stock opened at GBX 276.80 ($3.46) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.60 ($3.57).

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,600.00%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

