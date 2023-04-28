Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.