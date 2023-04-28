Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

