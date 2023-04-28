SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 130,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $450.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

