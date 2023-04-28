Spire Wealth Management Has $32,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

