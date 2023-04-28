Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,297 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

