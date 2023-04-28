Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

