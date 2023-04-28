Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.
Synchrony Financial Price Performance
SYF stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.
Insider Activity
In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
