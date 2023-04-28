Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,291 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $1,541,631.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,077,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,569,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FCFS opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.82.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.