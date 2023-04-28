Synovus Financial Corp Buys 22,205 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.