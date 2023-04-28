Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,365 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,077,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $141.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.17. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.