Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

