Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NICE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $202.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

