Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,293,000 after purchasing an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $86,211,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,819 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,633 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $339.37 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $340.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.24 and a 200 day moving average of $305.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

