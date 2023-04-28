Synovus Financial Corp Sells 708 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Zoetis stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.03. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.