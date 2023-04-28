Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,190,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 170,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.1 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.86.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Raymond James cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.