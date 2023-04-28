Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $42.08 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $650,957.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $650,957.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,491.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,638,292. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

