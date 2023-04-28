TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $121.39 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.