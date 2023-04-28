TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

