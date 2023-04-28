Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $45.41. Teck Resources shares last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 4,065,954 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.03.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

